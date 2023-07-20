La. taxpayers have until August deadline to claim state tax refunds

The amount of unclaimed refunds that will be transferred if not claimed from LDR is $11,574,249.48.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) announced taxpayers living in Louisiana have until Aug. 28, 2023, to claim millions of dollars in state tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The department says it sent letters to individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred, by law, to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state’s treasurer’s office.

The amount of unclaimed refunds that will be transferred if not claimed from LDR is $11,574,249.48.

Taxpayers who receive a letter can claim their refunds in 1 of 2 ways:

The Department of Revenue will issue paper checks to all taxpayers submitting claims electronically or with the voucher by the Aug. 28 deadline.

Any refund not claimed by the deadline remains the property of the taxpayer and can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
MPD says Jones is wanted for three felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and...
Police asking for public help in locating Monroe man wanted on felony charges
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put out house fire in Memphis
Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 7/20
Road closure announced.
City of West Monroe announces temporary road closure
Police Lights
Search underway on the Amite River
Event has an estimated economic impact of over $178,800 for Ouachita Parish.
Sterlington Sports Complex hosts DBB 15U World Series