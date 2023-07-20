KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Dangerous Heat To Round Out The Workweek

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter and Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast With Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter and DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
We round out the workweek with more dangerous heat across the ArkLaMiss. Relief is on the way for the weekend. The area of high pressure breaks down, allowing a cold front to swing through the region Saturday. Highs rebound to near 90 degrees. This system may touch off a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm. However, most locations remain dry. Enjoy the brief relief. The high heat returns next week.

Tonight: An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Otherwise, it’s a mostly clear, warm and humid night. Lows fall into the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in the afternoon. It’s a hot day. Expect highs near 100 degrees. Feels like temperatures will be around 105 degrees.

Saturday: Sun and clouds mixed. A cold front brings a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm. Most locations remain dry, with cooler highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine is on tap. Highs top out in the lower 90s.

Monday: Temperatures continue to heat up across the region. Under a mostly sunny sky, highs aim for the middle 90s.

Tuesday: Expect more sunshine, Sizzling hot. Highs top out in the mid to upper 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Afternoon temperatures max out in the upper 90s.

Thursday: Rinse and repeat. Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s.

