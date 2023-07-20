City of West Monroe announces temporary road closure

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe announced in a Facebook post that a temporary road closure will be in place starting July 20 at 7 a.m.

The road closure will be on Enterprise St. from Downing Pines Rd. to Grantham Ave. The closure is expected to last until July 26.

The closure is due to drainage improvements being made on the street.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
MPD says Jones is wanted for three felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and...
Police asking for public help in locating Monroe man wanted on felony charges
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put out house fire in Memphis
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery

Latest News

Event has an estimated economic impact of over $178,800 for Ouachita Parish.
Sterlington Sports Complex hosts DBB 15U World Series
Reactions to Veto override of Gender affirming healthcare ban for minors
Reactions to Veto override of gender affirming healthcare ban for minors
West Monroe’s two sport star has golden opportunity.
Ace Watch: Hayden Federico
Reactions to Veto override of Gender affirming healthcare ban for minors
Reactions to Veto override of Gender affirming healthcare ban for minors