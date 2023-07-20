City of West Monroe announces temporary road closure

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe announced in a Facebook post that a temporary road closure will be in place starting July 20 at 7 a.m.

The road closure will be on Enterprise St. from Downing Pines Rd. to Grantham Ave. The closure is expected to last until July 26.

The closure is due to drainage improvements being made on the street.

