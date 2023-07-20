City of Ruston announces temporary road closure

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The City of Ruston announced in a Facebook post that a road closure will take place on July 24 beginning at 7 a.m. until further notice.

Cedar Creek Rd. between Post Oak Dr. and Road Camp Rd. will be closed due to repairs to complete the road overlay project.

The city says they regret any inconvenience this causes to drivers but they appreciate your patience during the completion of this project.

If you have questions, contact the Public Works Department at (318)-242-7703.

City of Ruston announces temporary road closure

