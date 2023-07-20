City of Monroe and Ouachita Parish set to join economic development alliance in NELA

By Kenya Ross
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - North Louisiana Economic Partnership announced Thursday it’s no longer serving the City of Monroe and Ouachita Parish areas after nearly 13 years.

With two locations in Monroe and Shreveport, NLEP has covered 14 parishes with a focus on bringing quality jobs and capital investment across the top of the state. Following the movement of the Monroe Metropolitan Statistical Area, NLEP now covers 11 parishes - sitting mostly along the northwestern region of the state: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, and Webster parishes.

NLEP President and CEO Justyn Dixon spoke about Monroe’s biggest economic development accomplishment.

“The biggest one was before me, and that was the Graphic Packaging deal, which is right out there on Millhaven and a very big success story; manufacturing - hundreds of employees. I think that’s probably the biggest one to hang the hat on,” said Dixon.

Monroe mayor, Friday Ellis, said the Northeast Louisiana Economic Alliance, known as NELEA, will now cover the Monroe MSA within the next few months.

“L-E-D, the state’s economic development driver, recognizes NELEA to cover Ouachita Parish,” Ellis said. “In the past, the decision has been made by private investment and some public investment to have NLEP in Shreveport to cover our territory.”

But Mayor Ellis said he wants economic growth to be fully supported by an economic development organization based in northeast Louisiana; an organization more close by.

“What we represent in Ouachita Parish means to our surrounding 10 parishes is an educational hub, population hub, and not only that - it’s the job and educational hub for our region,” said Ellis.

According to NLEP’s president and CEO, the NLEP office in Monroe will continue its operations until the beginning of 2024.

