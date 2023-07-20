City of Monroe hosting back to school supply drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is hosting a back-to-school supply drive until August 11.

All school supplies will be accepted as well as cash donations. Donations can be dropped off at several locations around the city.

Drop-off locations:

Monroe Police Department (700 Wood St, Monroe, LA 71201)

Monroe Fire Department (1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Monroe, LA 71202)

Monroe Public Safety Center (1810 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Monroe, LA 71202)

Monroe City Hall (400 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy, Monroe, LA 71201)

