City of Monroe hosting back to school supply drive
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is hosting a back-to-school supply drive until August 11.
All school supplies will be accepted as well as cash donations. Donations can be dropped off at several locations around the city.
Drop-off locations:
- Monroe Police Department (700 Wood St, Monroe, LA 71201)
- Monroe Fire Department (1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Monroe, LA 71202)
- Monroe Public Safety Center (1810 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Monroe, LA 71202)
- Monroe City Hall (400 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy, Monroe, LA 71201)
