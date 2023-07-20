City of Monroe hosting back to school supply drive

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is hosting a back-to-school supply drive until August 11.

All school supplies will be accepted as well as cash donations. Donations can be dropped off at several locations around the city.

Drop-off locations:

  • Monroe Police Department (700 Wood St, Monroe, LA 71201)
  • Monroe Fire Department (1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Monroe, LA 71202)
  • Monroe Public Safety Center (1810 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Monroe, LA 71202)
  • Monroe City Hall (400 Lea Joyner Memorial Expy, Monroe, LA 71201)

