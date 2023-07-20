Body of missing swimmer recovered near Amite River

The body of a man who went missing while swimming in the Amite River Wednesday afternoon has been recovered, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish She
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The body of a man who went missing while swimming in the Amite River Wednesday afternoon has been recovered, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Law enforcement said he was found near the area where he was reported missing around 12:10 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Authorities added the man appeared to be in his 20s.

East Baton Rouge Parish officials received reports around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that the man had gone under while swimming near the Frenchtown Conservation Area.

Divers from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office along with rescue teams from other agencies helped with the search.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

