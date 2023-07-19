Winnsboro Fire Department saves man from house fire

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Winnsboro Fire Department responded to a house fire on July 18 around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Rogers Dr.

When units arrived at the scene, they encountered moderate smoke coming from the house. WFD conducted a search of the house and determined it was vacant according to neighbors near the home. While firefighters were beginning to put out the fire, Chief Jesse Morris was advised that a male had been seen entering the residence earlier in the morning and had not been seen since.

Firefighters suppressed the fire and entered the home to search for the male. The victim was found in one of the rooms unresponsive, suffering from smoke inhalation and respiratory distress. The crew began to provide life-saving safety measures until emergency services arrived.

North Louisiana Ambulance Service arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. WFD says the victim is in stable condition at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details are provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.