West Monroe City Council provides update on Kiroli Park and the West Ouachita Transit system

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe City Council has provided an update on Kiroli Park and the West Ouachita Transit System during the city council meeting on July 18.

According to the WMCC, Kiroli Park is currently doing a variety of renovations such as painting the picnic tables, updating the bridges, and resurfacing Smiles Park.

Parks and Recreation Director, Stuart Hodnett, believes that everyone will be able to enjoy the park once it reopens.

“It’s going to be newer. It will be cleaner. We’ll have a big opening when it comes out in the fall sometime, so it will just be nice for everyone to come back and have a new and clean park,” said Hodnett.

The WMCC also agreed to reapply for grant money to fund the West Ouachita Transit System.

Transit Manager, Davlyn Jones, said that the nearly 265 thousand dollar grant is vital for the community.

“We carry everyone. It’s public transportation. We carry children to the doctor. If you’re a senior or disabled, it’s only 50 cents per ride...” said Jones.

The application will be forwarded to the LADOTD by the first of October for their approval.

For more information on Kiroli Park and the WOTS, visit the City of West Monroe’s website.

