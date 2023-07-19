West Monroe City Council provides update on Kiroli Park and the West Ouachita Transit system

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe City Council has provided an update on Kiroli Park and the West Ouachita Transit System during the city council meeting on July 18.

According to the WMCC, Kiroli Park is currently doing a variety of renovations such as painting the picnic tables, updating the bridges, and resurfacing Smiles Park.

Parks and Recreation Director, Stuart Hodnett, believes that everyone will be able to enjoy the park once it reopens.

“It’s going to be newer. It will be cleaner. We’ll have a big opening when it comes out in the fall sometime, so it will just be nice for everyone to come back and have a new and clean park,” said Hodnett.

The WMCC also agreed to reapply for grant money to fund the West Ouachita Transit System.

Transit Manager, Davlyn Jones, said that the nearly 265 thousand dollar grant is vital for the community.

“We carry everyone. It’s public transportation. We carry children to the doctor. If you’re a senior or disabled, it’s only 50 cents per ride...” said Jones.

The application will be forwarded to the LADOTD by the first of October for their approval.

For more information on Kiroli Park and the WOTS, visit the City of West Monroe’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder
A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Woman’s ex-boyfriend accused of kidnapping her from work, killing her during standoff with police

Latest News

Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend
.
Ouachita Parish Fire Department is hiring
Former Cedar Creek standout will play in fifth and final season.
Anna Larr Roberson returns to Lady Techsters
Butler faces Sean Woodson on August 5th in Nashville.
West Monroe’s Jesse Butler set for second UFC fight