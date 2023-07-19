SUBMIT PHOTOS: KNOE’s 70th Anniversary

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE-TV went on-air on September 27, 1953, with a 774-foot tower. James A. Noe, Sr., former governor of Louisiana, owned the station and desired to serve the community. The station was passed to Noe’s son, James “Jimmie” Noe, Jr., following Noe, Sr.’s death in 1976.

RELATED: KNOE CELEBRATING 70 YEARS ON AIR

The Noes owned KNOE-TV until 2007 when it was sold to Dallas-based Hoak Media. In November 2013, Gray Television announced it was purchasing Hoak Media. Since then, Gray has continued the station’s legacy of serving the people of ArkLaMiss.

In the seven decades KNOE-TV has spent serving the ArkLaMiss, the station has undergone many changes, but one thing has remained the same - our commitment to you.

Channel 8 consistently strives to keep the legacy of James A. Noe alive every day through service to and involvement with our beloved community. From hosting a yearly Easter Egg hunt to putting on the Happiness Exchange in celebration of each and every child’s birthday every week, there are many memories of the relationship between the ArkLaMiss and Channel 8.

So, in true KNOE fashion, we want YOU to be involved in celebrating our 70th anniversary. If you have any pictures or videos of memories with KNOE through the years that you would like to submit, use the album below.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.