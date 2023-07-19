RPSO still searching for missing geocacher from New Jersey near Kincaid; looking to identify hikers who may have seen him

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are still searching for Robert Owens, Jr., a 58-year-old New Jersey man who has not been heard from since last week when he was geocaching near Kincaid and the Wild Azalea Trail in Rapides Parish.

According to Owens’ family, he was an active geocacher, which is an outdoor activity where participants use navigational techniques to find containers all over the world. His family said that Owens flew alone to Louisiana on July 9 to geocache before he planned to attend a geocaching event in Memphis, Tennessee, beginning July 12.

Robert Owens, Jr.
Robert Owens, Jr.(RPSO)

However, the family said that once he arrived in central Louisiana, they never heard from Owens, and a fellow geocacher told the family that Owens never made it to Memphis. Owens was supposed to return home to New Jersey two days ago, and his daughter told us that it is uncommon not to hear back from her dad.

“He was always updating us while on trips and the fact that he did not the whole time was very worrying,” said his daughter, Abigail Owens. “I noticed it at first and progressively I was like, why are my messages not sending?”

Recently, his family has been posting videos of him on social media about his disappearance: WATCH HERE and HERE.

Mobile Command Center
Mobile Command Center(KALB)

According to RPSO, Owens was reported missing on July 17 and his vehicle was found in the area of Messina Road.

“We’ve got deputies in the woods, on four-wheelers and on foot, looking for every possible clue,” said Tommy Carnline with RPSO. “They are looking at other geocache sites that he may have visited to possibly get a pattern of where he might be.”

RPSO also posted the following image on their Facebook page, saying that they are looking to identify the hikers in this picture, at the head of the Azalea Trail, to see if they may have seen Owens. If you know who they are, you are asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700.

Hikers at Azalea Trail
Hikers at Azalea Trail(RPSO)

Owen’s family also told us that when he travels to geocache, he rarely brings water on his trips and they are worried he suffered from dehydration.

Crews are still trying to locate Owens at this time. If you have any information on Robert Owens, Jr, please contact RPSO at 318-473-6700, Detective Tamiko Paulk at 319-473-6727 or local law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.
Young boy killed by 3-year-old child driving golf cart, troopers say
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

West Monroe City Council provides an update on Kiroli Park and the West Ouachita Transit system.
Kiroli Park and West Ouachita Transit system updates
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Seismometer detects explosion at DOW Chemical Friday night
Members of the House bow for the prayer Tuesday, July 18, 2023, during the veto override...
Louisiana lawmakers failed to override vetoes of these bills - and didn’t even try on some
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center
American Heart Association recognizes Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center for quality stroke care