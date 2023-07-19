Reactions to Veto override of gender affirming healthcare ban for minors

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State House and Senate voted 76-23 and 29-11 to override Governor John Bel Edwards’ veto on House bill 648.

The new law bans any gender affirming healthcare for anyone under the age of 18 by January, 2024. It also punishes medical professionals who provide gender-affirming healthcare by revoking licenses for a minimum of two years.

Amanda Lockard, who’s the mother of a transgender child, claims the intentions of the bill are flawed. She says she’s concerned for what this means for LGBTQ+ youth.

“My number one goal is to keep my child safe and alive and I feel like some of that control has been taken out of my hands and even out of the medical professionals hands because we don’t do this by ourselves, we have a team that works with us,” said Lockard. “Its not helping anyone, its literally just targeting, and marginalizing and discriminating against a very small.”

Representative Michael Echols, a supporter of the new law, says the goal is to protect children from making life-altering decisions. He cited testimony from the session of people whose lives were negatively impacted by their decision to transition before legally becoming an adult.

“You know, there’s a ton of mental health issues that are out there right now, and I am compassionate towards anyone and everyone in that space. But the testimony of those that had gone through this and that had been harmed irreparably far outweighed the consequences of not supporting this,” Echols said.

However, Lockard says not every case of treatment results in lifelong impacts.

“Hormone therapies and puberty blockers, that kind of stuff which is all that were asking for our trans youth, minors, absolutely reversible,” Lockard says.

According to a study done by the Louisiana Department of Health, when looking at Medicaid-enrolled minors diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria, an average of 14.6% of them received chemical treatment from 2017-2021. In the same time frame, no surgical procedures were recorded.

Echols says anyone under 18 shouldn’t be subjected to treatment before they fully develop physically and mentally.

“If you look at most of the cases, a lot of the cases, that these kids don’t feel right in their skin, once they go through puberty, many of them adjust out and they’re okay,” Echols says.

Lockard believes this bill only protects the peace of mind for those who don’t understand gender dysphoria. She’s worried it will trigger more mental health problems and suicidal thoughts among Louisiana’s youth.

“All this bill is going to do is actually harm more youth, because these children are going to feel so uncomfortable coming out, even to their parents and their safety net, for fear of repercussions, and therefore, they’re not going to even seek the therapy and psychological treatment that they can get. And that is going to result in an increase of suicide,” Lockard said.

