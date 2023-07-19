Police to provide update on investigation into Carlee Russell’s disappearance

A 25-year-old woman went missing after calling 911 to say she saw a toddler on the side of an Alabama interstate. (WBRC, SOCIAL MEDIA, RUSSELL FAMILY, CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 19, 2023
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Hoover, Alabama, scheduled a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on the investigation into Carlee Russell’s disappearance.

Russell went missing after calling 911 and her family Thursday to tell them she saw a young child alone while she was driving along the interstate. She returned to her home Saturday, officials said.

Authorities have neither confirmed nor denied the search for an abductor in Russell’s disappearance. Officials have not disclosed specific details of their investigation, including plans to interview Russell and the content of their initial conversation with her.

Hoover Police Department says the investigation is a “tedious process,” WBRC reported.

Talitha Robinson-Russell released a statement Tuesday saying in part, “On behalf of Carlee Russell and her family we first want to sincerely acknowledge and thank everyone for all your prayers, reward contributions through CrimeStoppers, and all the numerous acts of kindness shown to us.”

Robinson-Russell also addressed claims that family members were seen at a Red Roof Inn while Russell was missing looking for her. She says that she received a text from someone claiming to be her daughter saying she was at the Red Roof Inn. Family members showed up, but there was no indication that she was ever there, according to her mother.

Police say they have found no evidence of a child being on the side of the road where Russell went missing.

Among new details, police say Russell went to Target and purchased snack food that was not found in her car on the side of Interstate 459.

Surveillance video from Russell’s neighborhood shows her walking alone down a sidewalk before getting to her home on Saturday.

Radio traffic indicated medics were dispatched to her home where she was responsive and talking, and took her to the hospital.

