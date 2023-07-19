Police asking for public help in locating Monroe man wanted on felony charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Monroe man who is accused of aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic abuse battery.

On Wednesday, July 19, around 8:30 a.m., MPD went to the two-thousand block of Sherrouse Ave. in an effort to find Bobquet Jones, 38.

MPD says the search of the residence was without incident, and Jones was not found at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jones can call MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

