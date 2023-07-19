Ouachita Parish working to emphasize rural road safety

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - July 18-22 is Rural Road Safety Week and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to be safe on the road. Officials with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said safety on the country roads is the top priority this summer.

“Think about where you’re going, watch your speed,” Officer Glenn Springfield said. “Remember that the rural roads for the most part, the speed limit is a lot lower than that on a major highway.”

With the new school year approaching, Springfield said it is important to be aware of where school zones are located.

