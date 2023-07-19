Lake Charles man dies in custody after being tased

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man who attempted to fight deputies as he was being detained and was tased has died, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies received a call around 9 p.m. telling them that there was a man stumbling around and yelling at someone in a parking lot of a business near the 200 block of Hwy 171 in Moss Bluff.

Shortly after the first call, deputies received another saying a person matching the description of the suspect had stolen something from a convenience store.

As deputies began to search the area for the suspect, later identified as David W. Hungerford, 47, of Lake Charles, they received a third call saying that the suspect was in a fast-food restaurant nearby and was having difficulty standing.

Less than a minute after the call, deputies say they spotted Hungerford near the 200 block of Sam Houston Jones Parkway and attempted to approach him. They say Hungerford ran from them but was quickly located.

When deputies attempted to detain him, they say Hungerford began to physically fight the deputies who then tased Hungerford and took him into custody.

But deputies say just moments later, Hungerford went unconscious. Deputies immediately began life-saving procedures including administering Narcan, CPR, and the use of an automated external defibrillator. They say an off-duty EMT, who was in the area, also assisted deputies.

At 9:40 p.m., medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported Hungerford to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident and says they have determined that the suspect had entered and caused disturbances in multiple businesses prior to deputies arriving.

The coroner has not yet released Hungerford’s cause of death.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso commented on the incident saying, “I always tell our deputies to treat everyone like family, although Mr. Hungerford was breaking the law, he is still someone’s family member and friend. My heart goes out to them at this time of loss. I watched body cam and in-car camera footage and I am certain our deputies took appropriate action and did everything by the book. Detectives will complete the investigation and the findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.”

