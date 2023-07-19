KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Dangerous Heat Sticks Around

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter & Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By Marcus Walter and DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The dangerous heat is sticking around through Friday as high pressure remains in control. For that reason, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place through 8 pm Thursday. Our next weather system arrives over the weekend,. bringing us a brief relief from the extreme heat. It also brings us a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Heat builds back across the ArkLaMiss next week.

Tonight: Lows fall into the upper 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Tomorrow: More sunshine is on tap for Friday. It’ll be breezy with highs near 100 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will be around 105 degrees. Continue to practice heat safety!

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs near 100 degrees.

Saturday: The weekend begins with a mixture of sun and clouds. A cold front pushes through the region, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be relatively cooler, around 90 degrees.

Sunday: Warming trend begins as we round out the weekend. High temperatures top out in the lower 90s under a sunny sky.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Expect highs in the middle 90s.

Tuesday: More sunshine in store. Still toasty with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s.

Wednesday: Plentiful sunshine. Highs topping out in the upper 90s.

