Grace Place Ministries gives out hydration bags to aid the homeless

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The staff at Grace Place Ministries are working hard to help the homeless stay cool during the summer.

According to the director of GPM, Stacy Williams, they are doing their best to ensure the growing homeless population is taken care of.

“In our homeless bags that we’re giving out, we have the cooling rags, deodorant, body wipes, water; we have a little bit of food... So we’ve been telling people to come back when their bags are empty, and we’ll refill them, so we can help them stay cool this summer,” said Williams.

The outreach program also helps non-homeless residents beat the heat during the summer months.

“We also have fans for people that we know that don’t have air conditions in their homes,” said Williams.

Executive director Misty Loe says casual clothes for men are always a big need.

“We recently got down to where we had practically... we didn’t have anything,“ says Loe. “If anybody was willing to donate their men’s shoes; especially underwear, t-shirts, blue jeans; blue jeans is something we’re always out of.”

To find out how you can donate, visit Grace Place Ministries’ website.

