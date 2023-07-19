Anna Larr Roberson returns to Lady Techsters

Former Cedar Creek standout will play in fifth and final season
By Aaron Dietrich and Megan Murray
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Anna Larr Roberson has decided to return to Louisiana Tech for her fifth and final season. In 105 games for the Lady Techsters, the former Cedar Creek standout and Aaron’s Ace average 11.6 points and seven rebounds a game. Roberson is currently 34th on the Lady Techsters’ all-time scoring list with 1,246 points.

