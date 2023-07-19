American Heart Association recognizes Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center for quality stroke care

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center has been recognized by the American Heart Association for providing quality stroke care to its patients. The medical center received the Get With The Guidelines Silver Plus quality achievement award.

The award was given to the medical center for ensuring stroke patients receive the proper treatment according to national guidelines.

Get With The Guidelines ensures patient care aligns with the latest research guidelines. The program is an in-hospital program that aims to improve stroke care by conforming to these guidelines.

“Receiving this award is a proud moment for our Ochsner LSU Health Monroe,” said Mark Randolph, CEO of Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center. “It recognizes the continuous efforts of our multidisciplinary stroke team in delivering timely interventions, innovative treatments and compassionate care to our patients, ultimately saving lives and improving outcomes.”

Ochsner qualified for this award by demonstrating how they are committed to providing quality care for stroke patients.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Ochsner LSU Health for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group and professor of neurology and director of fellowships of neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.