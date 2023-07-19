Ace Watch: Hayden Federico

West Monroe’s two sport star has golden opportunity
West Monroe's two sport star has golden opportunity.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe’s two sport star Hayden Federico is anxious to kick off his senior season as the Rebels’ returning starting quarterback. However, the three-time Aaron’s Ace has a golden opportunity to attend Team USA’s training camp in hopes of making the National Team roster for the 18U Baseball World Cup.

