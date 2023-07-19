The 2023 DDB World Series Championship tournament is coming to Monroe

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 DDB World Series Championship tournament will be hosted by Discover Monroe-West Monroe and the Sterlington Sports Complex on July 19-21.

Teams from across Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina will compete.

The first two days will consist of pool play, with the final four game being held on Friday. The Championship game will be at 6 p.m.

Executive Vice President of Sales for Discover Monroe-West Monroe, Scott Bruscato, believes is looking forward to the event.

“It should be a great week of baseball and we look forward to welcoming all the teams and their families to Ouachita Parish. We are excited to continue our partnership with DBB and look forward to this week,” said Bruscato.

According to DMWM, the event will have an economic impact of over $178,000 for Ouachita Parish and over 400 room night stays.

Admission is $10 per day.

For more information about the event visit, DMWM’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.
Young boy killed by 3-year-old child driving golf cart, troopers say
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
West Monroe City Council provides an update on Kiroli Park and the West Ouachita Transit system.
Kiroli Park and West Ouachita Transit system updates
MPD says Jones is wanted for three felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and...
Police asking for public help in locating Monroe man wanted on felony charges