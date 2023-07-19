The 2023 DDB World Series Championship tournament is coming to Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2023 DDB World Series Championship tournament will be hosted by Discover Monroe-West Monroe and the Sterlington Sports Complex on July 19-21.

Teams from across Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina will compete.

The first two days will consist of pool play, with the final four game being held on Friday. The Championship game will be at 6 p.m.

Executive Vice President of Sales for Discover Monroe-West Monroe, Scott Bruscato, believes is looking forward to the event.

“It should be a great week of baseball and we look forward to welcoming all the teams and their families to Ouachita Parish. We are excited to continue our partnership with DBB and look forward to this week,” said Bruscato.

According to DMWM, the event will have an economic impact of over $178,000 for Ouachita Parish and over 400 room night stays.

Admission is $10 per day.

For more information about the event visit, DMWM’s website.

