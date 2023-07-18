Stan Humphries finishes fourth at British Senior Amateur championships

OCS girls’ basketball coach and former ULM and NFL quarterback competed against 168 golfers
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Stan Humphries, OCS girls’ basketball coach and former ULM and NFL quarterback, finished tied for fourth at the British Senior Amateur championships in England. Humphries competed against 168 golfers from around the world.

