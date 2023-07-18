Second winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge

(Neil Esoy / MGN MGN)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 dollars have been sold in Baton Rouge in recent days, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

One of the tickets was sold at the On the Run store in Baton Rouge. The store is located at 18211 Jefferson Highway.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporations, the ticket was either claimed or won on Monday, July 17.

Lottery officials said the other winning ticket was sold at Jeff’s Food Mart in Baton Rouge. The store is located at 8731 Jefferson Highway.

That prize was either claimed or won on Saturday, July 15, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

For more details on where winning tickets were recently sold in Louisiana, click here.

Winning scratch-off tickets and Fast Play tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. Winning draw-style game tickets can be claimed up to 180 days following the drawing in which the prize was won.

The big win comes as the Powerball jackpot prize reaches an estimated $1 billion. The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in history.

RELATED: Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

The potential winner can choose to receive yearly increments or a one-time lump sum.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday night, July 19.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
A kidnapping in Fayette County has turned into a death investigation in Clayton County.
Woman’s ex-boyfriend accused of kidnapping her from work, killing her during standoff with police
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder

Latest News

Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend
24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with Shreveport gang indicted on CARES Act fraud; 1 suspect...
24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with Shreveport gang indicted on CARES Act fraud; 1 suspect considered fugitive
Louisiana’s Jeff Landry joined 17 other state attorneys general in signing a letter Mississippi...
Louisiana AG Jeff Landry wants info on out-of-state abortions, gender-affirming care
Louisiana Tech receives $3.5 million through Annual Appropriations Bill