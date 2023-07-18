Second winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 dollars have been sold in Baton Rouge in recent days, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

One of the tickets was sold at the On the Run store in Baton Rouge. The store is located at 18211 Jefferson Highway.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporations, the ticket was either claimed or won on Monday, July 17.

Lottery officials said the other winning ticket was sold at Jeff’s Food Mart in Baton Rouge. The store is located at 8731 Jefferson Highway.

That prize was either claimed or won on Saturday, July 15, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

Winning scratch-off tickets and Fast Play tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. Winning draw-style game tickets can be claimed up to 180 days following the drawing in which the prize was won.

The big win comes as the Powerball jackpot prize reaches an estimated $1 billion. The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The potential winner can choose to receive yearly increments or a one-time lump sum.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday night, July 19.

