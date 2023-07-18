Salvation Army helps citizens beat the heat

By Dorothea Wilson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -

Sizzling hot temperatures across the ArkLaMiss have prompted the salvation army to take action. They’ve been opening their doors much earlier, and handing out cold water and sandwiches, but Captain Jerry Casey says supplies are running low. He says they need items like soap, plasticware, toilet paper, deodorant, and bottled water.

