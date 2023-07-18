Pro-Concepts hosts 2nd Annual Fitness and Nutrition Camp

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - Pro-Concepts is hosting its 2nd Annual Fitness and Nutrition Camp at Tallulah Community Center from July 19 to 21. The camp will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Children ages six to 17 are invited to attend. Those attending will get the opportunity to hear from The Sylbyl-Denver Training Facility INC. and Southern University Agricultural Extension Services.

Kids will get to learn about boxing and have health and nutrition lessons. Free snacks will be provided during the camp.

For more information about the camp, or to register, call (662)-408-1262 or email bas.sdtf@gmail.com.

