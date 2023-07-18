Man tried to kidnap young girl from Tennessee gas station, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A man was arrested after Tennessee police say he tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl from a gas station.

Kareem J. Wade, 41, is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, WSMV reports.

Police responded Friday morning to a Murphy Express in Nashville in response to an attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl. Witnesses told police Wade opened the victim’s car door, took her seatbelt off and tried to pull her out of the car.

Police said Wade ran away and was later caught on the Interstate 65 South overpass. After seeing an office, Wade raised his hands in the air, lay down on his stomach and said he assaulted someone, according to police.

Police said as an officer was filling out Wade’s arrest report, the suspect allegedly saw what the officer was writing and said, “Yup, I did that. It’s all true.”

Wade is currently being held on a $76,000 bond.

