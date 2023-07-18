Louisiana Tech receives $3.5 million through Annual Appropriations Bill

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - United States Senator Bill Cassidy announced on July 18 that he has secured over $28 million for Louisiana in the Annual Appropriations Bill.

The money received will be used for the 2024 fiscal year. Local law enforcement, agricultural research centers and institutions received funding through the bill.

Louisiana Tech has received $3.5 million to be used for semiconductor technology equipment and infrastructure upgrades.

Senator Cassidy says Louisiana deserves the funding as it will be a difference-maker for communities with law enforcement and students in labs working with decade-old equipment.

