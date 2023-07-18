KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Dangerous Heat the Next Few Days

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Dangerous heat and humidity continues for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will approach 100 degrees for the next few days.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear with light wind from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures will lower into the mid 70s.

Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures will approach 100 degrees with feels like conditions approaching 110 degrees.

Thursday will be another mostly sunny, hot and humid day. Temperatures will approach 100 degrees with feels like conditions approaching 110 degrees.

Friday will be yet another hot and humid day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s. Feels like conditions will approach 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Saturday will bring some rain showers and storms along with cooler conditions as a cold front sweeps across the region. Temperatures will only reach near 90 degrees.

Sunday will be a drier, brighter day with temperatures in the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny.

Monday will bring more sunshine and warmer conditions. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

Tuesday will bring warmer conditions and more sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 90s.

