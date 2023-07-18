Concordia Parish School Board providing free school supplies to students

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish School Board is providing free school supplies to all students in the Concordia Parish School System.

All schools and all grades will receive free supplies. CPSB says the supplies will be waiting in the classrooms when the students return to school on August 11.

CPSB says all students are still responsible for paying their classroom activity fees which should not exceed $10.

