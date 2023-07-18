Body, car recovered in Bayou Sorrel after car goes into water earlier on Monday

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office searched for a car earlier Monday afternoon that went into Bayou Sorrel with someone reportedly inside.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi stated “We have recovered the car and body of the driver. We are notifying the next of kin. I want to thank our deputies, citizens, and BRPD dive team for their help.”

Stassi said witnesses told deputies that a man took his car to a boat landing, then drove it right into the water at around 12:20 p.m.

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

Multiple agencies are assisting the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, including the Bayou Sorrel / Bayou Pigeon Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance.

This is a developing story, check back later for more details.

