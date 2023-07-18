Advisory committee meeting to discuss Gumbo Grant

The advisory committee has a meeting planned to discuss bringing high-speed internet to the Parish.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Gumbo Grant is set to distribute 1.3 billion dollars through Louisiana to expand high-speed internet access. The Police Jury’s citizen board advisory committee is holding a public meeting to discuss how the money will be distributed throughout Ouachita Parish. The meeting will be today, July 18th, at the Cpl. J.R. Searcy Memorial Branch Library in West Monroe from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Chairman of the committee, Steve Wallace, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the board. He says the committee is trying to entice vendors to present plans that will enable people in various parts of the parish to get access to high-speed internet. He says they are holding the meetings in different locations throughout the parish to maximize community involvement. Committee members say they want to give community members a chance to see the plan, ask questions and give their input.

