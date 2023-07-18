24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with Shreveport gang indicted on CARES Act fraud; 1 suspect considered fugitive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the unsealing of an indictment related to CARES Act Fraud involving a Shreveport gang on Tuesday, July 18.

[RELATED: Shreveport business owner ordered to pay $250k in fines over COVID-19 loan scam]

The Coronavirus Air, Relief, and Economic Security Act was created to help business owners suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown says individuals and groups have reportedly collaborated and used false information to complete paperwork to get these funds and purchase firearms. He says they were able to receive anywhere from $20,000 to $200,000.

“There’s no secret that the Shreveport community is suffering from a violent crime epidemic,” said Brown.

He says 23 of 24 people, part of or closely affiliated with, the gang SOD were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The prosecution is underway for those individuals. The 24th person, Rodriguez Henry, is currently considered a fugitive.

They could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and up to a fine of $25,000.

“We will use all of the tools on our tool belt to help make our community safer,” said Brown.

DEFENDANTS:

Sirdell McColloch

Johntrell Crutchfield

Deanthony Johnson

Deaanundrakous Hagger

Nico Stewardt

Timothy Vasher

Destane Glass

Xavier Beasley

Quinterrius Brown

Joshua Dominique

Kadarius Jenkins

Jasmine Glass

Tramaine Taylor

Antonia Johnson

Joketa Baulkman

Tyneal Johnson

Cierra Fleming

Tramarciea Ruffins

Olivia Thomas

Samarrian Kingston

Lakeah Gipson

Rodriguez Henry (fugitive)

If you have any information on Henry’s whereabouts, contact police.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.