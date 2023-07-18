24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with Shreveport gang indicted on CARES Act fraud; 1 suspect considered fugitive

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the unsealing of an indictment related to CARES Act Fraud involving a Shreveport gang on Tuesday, July 18.

The Coronavirus Air, Relief, and Economic Security Act was created to help business owners suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown says individuals and groups have reportedly collaborated and used false information to complete paperwork to get these funds and purchase firearms. He says they were able to receive anywhere from $20,000 to $200,000.

“There’s no secret that the Shreveport community is suffering from a violent crime epidemic,” said Brown.

He says 23 of 24 people, part of or closely affiliated with, the gang SOD were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The prosecution is underway for those individuals. The 24th person, Rodriguez Henry, is currently considered a fugitive.

They could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and up to a fine of $25,000.

“We will use all of the tools on our tool belt to help make our community safer,” said Brown.

DEFENDANTS:

  • Sirdell McColloch
  • Johntrell Crutchfield
  • Deanthony Johnson
  • Deaanundrakous Hagger
  • Nico Stewardt
  • Timothy Vasher
  • Destane Glass
  • Xavier Beasley
  • Quinterrius Brown
  • Joshua Dominique
  • Kadarius Jenkins
  • Jasmine Glass
  • Tramaine Taylor
  • Antonia Johnson
  • Joketa Baulkman
  • Tyneal Johnson
  • Cierra Fleming
  • Tramarciea Ruffins
  • Olivia Thomas
  • Samarrian Kingston
  • Lakeah Gipson
  • Rodriguez Henry (fugitive)

If you have any information on Henry’s whereabouts, contact police.

