West Monroe residents battle sewage issues after weekend rain
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The rain from this past weekend has caused West Monroe residents to battle sewage issues.

Residents living on Class Street say they’ve had drainage issues since they moved to the neighborhood two years ago. Property manager Randy Frost says the sewer spills out into the yard each time it rains.

“My tenants are continuously cleaning it up. I’m coming out here 11, 12, one o’clock at night - you know, making sure the house does not flood because they cannot flush their toilets, drain their sinks or anything; take showers or anything - three or four days in a row,” says Frost.

The sewer would back up into the house, and his tenants would sometimes even spot snakes inside the house. Frost says the city of West Monroe has tried to resolve the problem before by remodeling the house, but they want crews to come up with better solutions.

“They come out and maybe try to pump things out or flush things out or maybe put lime out in the yard or whatever to keep the smell down,” says Frost. “We would like a... what’s the plan?”

The city of West Monroe released a statement to KNOE’s newsroom Monday afternoon regarding the ongoing sewage issue on Class Street:

“Our Public Works Department has been and continues to actively investigate potential causes and solutions to a sewer backflow that occurred at 215 Class Street late last year. So far, we have completely remodeled the interior of the house in question, and with the property owner’s consent, we have taken steps to reduce the likelihood of an additional backflow. Unfortunately, because this house is in a flood zone and at one of the very lowest elevations in the city, those steps can reduce the ability of the resident to use indoor plumbing facilities for several hours at a time during periods of heavy rain. We have suspended all water and sewage fees for that house and our Public Works Department will continue its efforts to find a permanent solution.”

