ULM to host the Drum Corps International 2023 Summer Tour

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe will host the Drum Corps International 2023 Summer Tour on Wednesday, July 26 at Malone Stadium.

The gates will open at 7 p.m. and performances will begin at 8 p.m.

ULM’s Director of Athletic Bands, Dr. Allen Parrish, said that attendees can expect to experience the best musical marching performances.

“This is a huge deal because we are hosting the only DCI show in the state. We are so excited to welcome several world class marching ensembles to our campus,” said Parrish.

Musical performances from across the U.S. will be featured.

You can buy tickets at DCI’s website. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the event.

