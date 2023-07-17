Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There are reports of power outages along with storm damage following severe weather in the ArkLaMiss on July 16.

Entergy is reporting the following parish outages:

19 - Caldwell

248 - Concordia

171 - Jackson

11 - LaSalle

1,533 - Lincoln

97 - Morehouse

1,128 - Ouachita

18 - Richland

760 - Tensas

1,039 - Union

96 - Winn

There are currently 914 people without power in Union County in Arkansas along with 461 in Adams County and 94 in Warren County in Mississippi.

Entergy says to keep your distance from downed powerlines as well as crews and their worksites. If you see a downed powerline in your area, please report it by calling 1-800-ENTERGY.

Law Enforcement and public reported trees Down:

Ouachita Parish (Swartz) - Law Enforcement reports trees and power line down on Joe White Rd. - damage caused by wind

Ouachita Parish (Swartz) - Law Enforcement reports tree down across Rowland Rd. - damage caused by wind

Ouachita Parish (Rural SW portion of Parish 8 miles ENE of Eros) - Law Enforcement reports tree down across Highway 546 near Leckie Rd. - damage caused by wind

Jackson Parish (9 miles SW of Chatham) - Public reports tree blown down across Boatner Rd. just south of Caney Lake - damage caused by wind

La Salle Parish (Olla) - Law Enforcement reports tree down in Olla - damage caused by wind

La Salle Parish (Urania) - Law Enforcement reports tree down in the Urania community - damage caused by wind

La Salle Parish (Jena) - Law Enforcement reports tree downed onto power lines on Nugent St. - damage caused by wind

Catahoula Parish (Jonesville) - Emergency Manager reports numerous trees and power poles were blown down across the parish. Damage to be assessed by Catahoula OEP - damage caused by wind

If you need to drive, be cautious as there will be emergency crews working to clear roadways and restore power.

