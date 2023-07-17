Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There are reports of power outages along with storm damage following severe weather in the ArkLaMiss on July 16.

Entergy is reporting the following parish outages:

  • 19 - Caldwell
  • 248 - Concordia
  • 171 - Jackson
  • 11 - LaSalle
  • 1,533 - Lincoln
  • 97 - Morehouse
  • 1,128 - Ouachita
  • 18 - Richland
  • 760 - Tensas
  • 1,039 - Union
  • 96 - Winn

There are currently 914 people without power in Union County in Arkansas along with 461 in Adams County and 94 in Warren County in Mississippi.

Entergy says to keep your distance from downed powerlines as well as crews and their worksites. If you see a downed powerline in your area, please report it by calling 1-800-ENTERGY.

Law Enforcement and public reported trees Down:

  • Ouachita Parish (Swartz) - Law Enforcement reports trees and power line down on Joe White Rd. - damage caused by wind
  • Ouachita Parish (Swartz) - Law Enforcement reports tree down across Rowland Rd. - damage caused by wind
  • Ouachita Parish (Rural SW portion of Parish 8 miles ENE of Eros) - Law Enforcement reports tree down across Highway 546 near Leckie Rd. - damage caused by wind
  • Jackson Parish (9 miles SW of Chatham) - Public reports tree blown down across Boatner Rd. just south of Caney Lake - damage caused by wind
  • La Salle Parish (Olla) - Law Enforcement reports tree down in Olla - damage caused by wind
  • La Salle Parish (Urania) - Law Enforcement reports tree down in the Urania community - damage caused by wind
  • La Salle Parish (Jena) - Law Enforcement reports tree downed onto power lines on Nugent St. - damage caused by wind
  • Catahoula Parish (Jonesville) - Emergency Manager reports numerous trees and power poles were blown down across the parish. Damage to be assessed by Catahoula OEP - damage caused by wind

If you need to drive, be cautious as there will be emergency crews working to clear roadways and restore power.

DOWNLOAD: KNOE Weather app

SUBMIT PHOTOS: Share photos and videos of weather across the ArkLaMiss

Check back to this story and KNOE’s website to remain up-to-date as new reports continue to emerge.

DOWNLOAD: KNOE News App

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder
The Montgomery Police Department are searching for missing person, Calvinette Ann Dixon.
Alabama Police search for missing Louisiana native
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Latest News

BBB: Medicaid scams
BBB: Medicaid scams
The federal monitor for the NOPD consent decree says the police department is 'backsliding' in...
NOPD on track to have fewest officers in more than 75 years, crime analyst says
NSU Folk Festival coming to Natchitoches
NSU Folk Festival coming to Natchitoches
BBB: Medicaid scams
BBB: Medicaid scams