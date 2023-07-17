NSU Folk Festival coming to Natchitoches

The NSU Folk Festival is preparing to preserve Louisiana's culture.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fun is coming to Natchitoches this weekend. The NSU Folk Festival will be on the campus of Northwestern State University. The director of the Louisiana Folklife Center at NSU, Dr. Shane Rasmussen, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss on July 17 to talk about the event.

Rasmussen says the event will be this Saturday, July 22nd in the air-conditioned, mosquito-free Prather Coliseum. This year’s festival theme is “Celebrating Louisiana’s cultural gumbo”. The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will end at 9:30 p.m.

This is a family fun event with music, food and events for every age group to enjoy. Admission is free for anyone under 12 years of age, and $10 for anyone 12 and older. There will also be a fiddler championship from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with registration at noon. Cash prizes will be given to participants in the championship.

Rasmussen says all the proceeds will go towards next year’s festival.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Michael Robinson Jr. was killed and stuffed in the trunk of a car after an armed robbery July 29.
Family and friends honor Monroe man killed in armed robbery
Michael Dewayne Mitchell Jr.
UPDATE: LSP drops charges on one of the suspects accused of murder
The Montgomery Police Department are searching for missing person, Calvinette Ann Dixon.
Alabama Police search for missing Louisiana native
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Latest News

BBB: Medicaid scams
BBB: Medicaid scams
The federal monitor for the NOPD consent decree says the police department is 'backsliding' in...
NOPD on track to have fewest officers in more than 75 years, crime analyst says
BBB: Medicaid scams
BBB: Medicaid scams
(Source: MGN)
Power outages, storm damage reported following ArkLaMiss severe weather