NSU Folk Festival coming to Natchitoches

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fun is coming to Natchitoches this weekend. The NSU Folk Festival will be on the campus of Northwestern State University. The director of the Louisiana Folklife Center at NSU, Dr. Shane Rasmussen, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss on July 17 to talk about the event.

Rasmussen says the event will be this Saturday, July 22nd in the air-conditioned, mosquito-free Prather Coliseum. This year’s festival theme is “Celebrating Louisiana’s cultural gumbo”. The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will end at 9:30 p.m.

This is a family fun event with music, food and events for every age group to enjoy. Admission is free for anyone under 12 years of age, and $10 for anyone 12 and older. There will also be a fiddler championship from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with registration at noon. Cash prizes will be given to participants in the championship.

Rasmussen says all the proceeds will go towards next year’s festival.

