KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: The Heat is On This Week

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Heat continues to build across the ArkLaMiss for this Week. Temperatures will approach 100 degrees the next few days.

Tonight, it will be warm and humid, with temperatures down to the mid 70s. Wind will be calm and it will be a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday will bring plenty of heat and humidity to the region. Temperatures will reach into the low 100s with feels like conditions approaching 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday will bring more heat to the region. Temperatures will reach into the low 100s with feels like conditions approaching 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Thursday will continue with heat and humidity across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach into the low 100s with feels like conditions approaching 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny.

Friday will be another hot and humid day. Air temperatures will approach 99 degrees with feels like conditions in excess of 100 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Saturday will bring a drop in temperatures and rain showers as a cold front sweeps across the region. Temperatures will approach 90 degrees.

Sunday will be a drier and warmer day. Temperatures will reach the low 90s with a mostly sunny sky.

Monday will bring more sunshine and warmer conditions. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s.

