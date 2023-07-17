GPSO announces largest marijuana bust in parish history

By Colin Vedros
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, July 17, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that their month-long investigation with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Team (RADE) resulted in the largest marijuana seizure in Grant Parish history.

The seizure includes 71.8 pounds of marijuana -- worth over half a million dollars -- along with four firearms. GPSO arrested David Hollis, 57, and Charles Scott Dupry, 57, both from Pollock, in connection with the seizure. Hollis is facing one count of possession with intent to distribute, four counts of illegal carrying of weapons, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Dupry is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“If it weren’t for the effort of the men and women that are out there working every day, these drugs could be at the hands of children in our community today,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain. “This is only made possible by the partnership of us working together. As we’ve learned, criminals don’t stop at the parish lines, and the only way that we’re going to be successful is by working together.”

“I got nine grandchildren,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood. “Do you want your grandchildren to start on this? And where does it lead to? So, as long as it is illegal, we’re going to fight it as hard as we can fight it, I promise you that.”

Both Dupry and Hollis are booked into the Grant Parish jail with a combined bond total of $115,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call GPSO at 318-627-3261 or RPSO at 318-445-0357. Anonymous tips can be sent HERE.

