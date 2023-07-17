BBB: Medicaid scams

Jo Ann Deal joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about Medicaid scams.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - July is disability month, and there is a scam going around targeting the elderly. Under the new Covid-19 guidelines, everyone on disability must either re-enroll or find new insurance. Since Medicaid can’t re-enroll anyone, many of the elderly have been getting scammed by people pretending to be Medicaid.

Jo Ann Deal from the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss on July 17 to discuss how scammers are targeting the elderly.

She says scammers:

  • target people with disabilities
  • ask for info like your credit card or bank account number
  • try to sell medical discount plans that are not medical insurance

Deal says the deadline to re-enroll is August first. You can apply by visiting healthcare.gov.

