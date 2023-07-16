Lincoln Parish to host hunter’s education classess

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office will host three hunter’s education classes for ages 10 and up. The classes will be Monday through Thursday at the LPSO gun range for the weeks of Sept. 25, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 starting at 6 p.m.

To register online go to https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events. For additional information, contact Lieutenant Kyle Luker at 318-251-5111.

