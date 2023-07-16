KNOE Sunday Night Forecast: Storms Now, Clearing Overnight

Some showers and storms will be around during the afternoon Sunday, but the bigger story is the heat that is expected to continue and intensify into next week.

Tonight, rain showers and storms early, followed by late evening clearing. Temperatures will be in the low 70s overnight.

Monday will bring plenty of heat and humidity. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s with feels like conditions above 100 degrees. It will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday will be a hot and humid day with temperatures reaching 100 degrees. Feels like conditions will be above 100 degrees as well. It will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday will continue with heat and humidity. Temperatures will likely reach 101 degrees, with feels like conditions above 100 degrees as well. It will be mostly sunny.

Thursday will continue with heat and humidity. Temperatures will likely reach 100 degrees again, with feels like conditions above 100 degrees as well. It will be mostly sunny.

Friday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures will reach into the upper 90s with feels like conditions above 100 degrees.

Saturday will be cooler day with rain chances across the ArkLaMiss as a cold front sweeps across the region. Temperatures will reach to near 90 degrees.

Sunday will bring more rain chances with temperatures near 90 degrees.

