Franklin Parish businesses host fish fry event for local first responders

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish business came together Saturday for a summer fish fry in support of local first responders. Event coordinator Ricky Allen said the annual event has not been celebrated since before the pandemic.

“There are good people, they all try to help other folks, so we thought it would be a good idea to something for them one time,” Allen said.

Allen said he went to businesses across the parish asking for donations and over half of them came out to support. He said next year they hope to start raising money earlier for the event.

