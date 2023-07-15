West Nile mosquito pools found have been found in Ouachita Parish

Despite the chances of contracting West Nile being minimal, the impact can be serious. Professionals say there are ways to help avoid getting the disease
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Ouachita Parish Mosquito District and the Department of Health and Hospitals, 21 mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquito pools are located in the following areas:

Monroe

  • Near the corner of Orange Street and I-20 - Three pools
  • The Garden District - Two pools
  • Near Kansas Lane - One pool
  • Near the Oregon Trail Subdivision - One pool

West Monroe

  • Between West Monroe High School and First West - Two pools
  • Near Hidden Lakes Subdivision - Five pools
  • Near Smith Street in Bawcomville - Two pools

Western Ouachita Parish

  • Near Howard Brown Road - Three pools
  • Near Mt. Vernon Church Road - One pool

Sterlington

  • Near Davis Street - One pool

The mosquito pools were collected July fifth through the eleventh.

Several areas have been treated and will continue to be treated in the next week.

The OPMD encourages everyone to take protective measures when working outside in the morning and evening. Wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, and use an EPA approved bug repellant.

Apply repellant to any exposed skin and on thin clothing because mosquitoes are able to bite through thin clothing.

For more information, contact the OPMD at (318) 323-3535.

