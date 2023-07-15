West Nile mosquito pools found have been found in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Ouachita Parish Mosquito District and the Department of Health and Hospitals, 21 mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquito pools are located in the following areas:

Monroe

Near the corner of Orange Street and I-20 - Three pools

The Garden District - Two pools

Near Kansas Lane - One pool

Near the Oregon Trail Subdivision - One pool

West Monroe

Between West Monroe High School and First West - Two pools

Near Hidden Lakes Subdivision - Five pools

Near Smith Street in Bawcomville - Two pools

Western Ouachita Parish

Near Howard Brown Road - Three pools

Near Mt. Vernon Church Road - One pool

Sterlington

Near Davis Street - One pool

The mosquito pools were collected July fifth through the eleventh.

Several areas have been treated and will continue to be treated in the next week.

The OPMD encourages everyone to take protective measures when working outside in the morning and evening. Wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, and use an EPA approved bug repellant.

Apply repellant to any exposed skin and on thin clothing because mosquitoes are able to bite through thin clothing.

For more information, contact the OPMD at (318) 323-3535.

