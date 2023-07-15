Small flame still burning following explosions at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A small flame continued to burn at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish on the morning of Saturday, July 15, following a series of explosions that shook homes several miles away.

Plant officials said all employees were accounted for and no injuries were reported following the explosions on Friday, July 14. Plant officials said late Friday evening they were still working to access the cause of the incident which began around 9:15pm.

A series of explosions at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish shook homes several miles away Friday evening, July 14.

Video from the near scene showed flames shooting from the facility and a large amount of smoke rising into the air.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said air monitoring outside of the facility did not detect any dangerous chemicals.

A series of explosions at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish shook homes several miles away Friday evening, July 14.

At one point during the night, Iberville Parish Emergency Preparedness Officials urged residents within a one-half mile radius of the plant to “shelter in place”. However, as of 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, the “shelter in place” order was lifted. Iberville Parish leaders said further updates would be posted here.

LA 1 was open as of 8:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff. Meanwhile, officials said that Highway 405 and Enterprise Road to Sid Richardson are also both open to drivers.

Dow has advised Iberville Parish that they are doing air monitoring and are not picking up any readings at this time.

“The Dow Fire Unit is cooling down the tanks in the area where the fire occurred, and they’re still telling us that no one was injured,” Stassi said about thirty minutes after the incident.

Kenneth Haydel was near the plant with family members and said he heard several explosions within a few seconds of one another. “We looked up in the sky and the whole sky was lit up orange,” Haydel said.

Residents as far away as along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge reported that the explosions shook their homes.

This is a developing story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.