Multiple explosions reported at Dow Chemical in Plaquemine; officials responding

Breaking news
Breaking news(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are on the scene of multiple explosions in Iberville Parish.

It appears to be near the area of the Dow Chemical Plant, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Iberville emergency preparedness sent out an alert around 9:40 p.m. informing residents to stay indoors and turn off their a/c units.

A shelter-in-place has been issued within a half a mile radius for caution.

Right now, LSP will be assisting with closures on LA-1 at Sid Richardson and LA-1 at Bayou Jacob out of abundance of caution.

Deputies are on scene and investigating to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

