Louisiana Tech pitcher selected in the tenth round of MLB Draft

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech pitcher Landon Tomkins was drafted No. 287th in the tenth round of the MLB draft to the Pittsburgh Pirates this past Monday.

Tomkins spent the last three seasons at LA Tech serving as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen. He made a team-high 30 appearances this past season for the Bulldogs, including six starts posting a 6-2 overall record.

He becomes the sixth Bulldog in the last three years to be drafted in the top 10 rounds of the draft.

