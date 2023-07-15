Jiya Wright’s journey to becoming a Warhawk

Wright had three touchdowns in his sophomore campaign
After taking a back seat role the past two seasons, senior quarterback, Jiya Wright, is now ready to call the shots for the Warhawks.
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM senior quarterback, Jiya Wright, took the path less traveled before finding himself in Monroe, Louisiana. He bounced around the D1, D2 and Juco level before calling ULM home. Entering his third season with the Warhawks, Wright is now ready to take on the starting quarterback position.

ULM quarterback
