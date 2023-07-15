Alabama Police search for missing Louisiana native

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Columbia, La. native woman has been missing since Friday, June 30.

36-year-old woman, Calvinette Ann Dixon, was last seen leaving her home in Montgomery, Al. on the 3000 block of Fountain Lane. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Dixon is a 5′7″ black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 210 pounds.

The Montgomery Police Department ask that anyone with information of Dixon’s whereabouts immediately contact them at (334)625-2855. If you wish to stay anonymous, you can also contact CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-7867.

