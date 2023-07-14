A Youth Mentoring Program in Morehouse Parish is given a big donation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State Senator Katrina Jackson and Pastor Janet Floyd donated $25,000 to a youth mentoring program in Morehouse Parish on July 13, 2023.

This is the second year of the mentorship program in Morehouse and Senator Jackson boasted that not only is it getting bigger and better, but it provides children with a safe space to enjoy their summer, learn new skills, and just be kids.

Jackson said with so much violence brewing around the area, a program like this was vital.

“Our children are off the street, some are having fun... learning how to be self reliant, and also to be dependent on them and God, and not being influenced by bad peer pressure,” said Senator Jackson.

The program teaches kids basketball skills, dance, and writing techniques, but most importantly it keeps them off the streets.

Senator Jackson said so far this has been a successful year, and she looks forward to some of the participants joining her in the state capital later this year.

