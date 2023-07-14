A Youth Mentoring Program in Morehouse Parish is given a big donation

By Dorothea Wilson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - State Senator Katrina Jackson and Pastor Janet Floyd donated $25,000 to a youth mentoring program in Morehouse Parish on July 13, 2023.

This is the second year of the mentorship program in Morehouse and Senator Jackson boasted that not only is it getting bigger and better, but it provides children with a safe space to enjoy their summer, learn new skills, and just be kids.

Jackson said with so much violence brewing around the area, a program like this was vital.

“Our children are off the street, some are having fun... learning how to be self reliant, and also to be dependent on them and God, and not being influenced by bad peer pressure,” said Senator Jackson.

The program teaches kids basketball skills, dance, and writing techniques, but most importantly it keeps them off the streets.

Senator Jackson said so far this has been a successful year, and she looks forward to some of the participants joining her in the state capital later this year.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Maxx had been attending the daycare for four months.
Parents speak out after 5-month-old infant dies at day care
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Trump to come to Louisiana for fundraiser
Monroe duo arrested for alleged sex trafficking of minor
3 arrested in Monroe following months-long sex trafficking investigation involving a minor
Ouachita Parish Police Juror Shane Smiley announces re-election.
Shane Smiley announces re-election plans as alleged rumors begin to spread

Latest News

Vehicle Theft Prevention Month
What's your story?
What’s Your Story? Secrets to life from a 104-year-old women
What's your story?
What's your story?
Feature Story
Jon Randall Belton Feature